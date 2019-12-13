Search for serial groper in Upper Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man accused of groping several women in Upper Manhattan.

All of the incidents took place over the course of half an hour Tuesday night.

Police say he first followed a woman from the subway into her apartment building on West 149th Street and Broadway in Harlem where he groped her.

It was less than 10 minutes later that he groped a second woman on West 147th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

In the third incident, he covered the victim's mouth and pushed her to the ground as he groped her on the stairs to the St. Nicholas Avenue and West 145th Street subway station.

The man dropped his umbrella before running off.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

