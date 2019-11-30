Search on for driver after woman struck, killed in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Cops say a woman was struck and killed while crossing the street early Saturday in Brooklyn.The woman, in her 40s, was hit by a vehicle on Pennsylvania Avenue and Atlantic Avenue in the Cypress Hill section.Authorities believe that the vehicle soon left the scene after hitting the woman.The victim was driven to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival, cops say.Police have not yet identified the woman.The NYPD's collision investigation squad has been called to the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------