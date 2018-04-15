NYPD searching for man who opened fire inside bar in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for the man who fired a gun in a Brooklyn bar.

Eyewitness News
PARK SLOPE, Brookyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who opened fire at a hookah bar in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, the suspect fired several shots into the air just after 2 Saturday morning at the Fire Lounge on 3rd Avenue in Park Slope.

After discharging his weapon the man took off. No one was hurt.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a black male, wearing black jeans, black jacket, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencePark SlopeBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News