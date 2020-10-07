Search on for man who threw cup of coffee at MTA bus driver in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6829980" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A street vendor in Harlem has died after going into cardiac arrest following a fight with a man accused of stealing on Frederick Douglass Boulevard.

BROOKVILLE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for the man who threw a cup of coffee at an MTA bus driver after he missed his stop.The incident just after 1 a.m. Sept. 14 on a southbound Q111 bus.It all unfolded when the suspect missed his stop and asked to be let off between stops, but the driver told him he couldn't do that.The suspect waited by the back door for the next stop, then walked to the front and threw a cup of coffee at the 37-year-old driver.The suspect then got off the bus at Farmers and Brewer boulevards and ran away.The victim was treated at and released from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.Craig Cipriano, President, MTA Bus Co. and SVP for Buses, MTA NYC Transit, released the following statement:"Assaulting a bus operator, a public servant, who is courageously keeping our city moving during this pandemic is an act that is unacceptable, disgusting and simply outrageous. We hope someone who saw this happen will come forward to the NYPD, which has pursued the case relentlessly, and the perpetrator will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------