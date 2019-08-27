Search on for man, woman after stabbing on 4 subway train in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are on the lookout for two people following a stabbing on a subway train.

Authorities say the're searching for a man and a woman after the male suspect got into an argument with another man and stabbed him in the stomach on board a 4 train in Midtown Tuesday afternoon.

The victim is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and jeans, while the female suspect was last seen wearing a yellow bra.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

