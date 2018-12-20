GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for two men who pretended to be cops while robbing a young man.
Investigators released sketches of the two who approached a 19-year-old man on November 28 at approximately 7:45 p.m. after he exited an Uber on East 4th Street in the Gravesend section.
That's when police say one of the suspects flashed a police badge while the other suspect stole the victim's iPhone, a credit card and approximately $400.
The suspects then fled the scene in a blue Toyota Sienna.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
