Search on for shooter after 4 shot in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6375338" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two men have been indicted in the 2002 unsolved murder of Jam Master Jay, the D.J. for the rap group Run-DMC, federal prosecutors in New York City have announced.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating after multiple people were shot Tuesday afternoon when a suspect fired into a crowd.At least four men were shot in the rear of 34-03 21st Street, near the Ravenswood Houses, just before 5 p.m.Police say a 21-year-old was shot in the head, a 17-year-old was shot in the back, a 19-year-old was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old was also shot, but it is unclear where.All of the victims are stable except for the 21-year-old.The suspect exited his blue Jeep at fired at the crowd of people, police say.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------