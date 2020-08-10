Triple shooting at Bedford-Stuyvesant NYCHA complex

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three people are hospitalized Monday morning after a shooting at a NYCHA complex in Brooklyn.
Video from the Citizen App shows the scene at the LaFayette Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Firefighters say they rushed three victims to the hospital just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
It's unclear what sparked the shooting.
There's also no word yet on the search for suspects.
