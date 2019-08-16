Police searching for man allegedly involved in violent robbery in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are working to identify an individual they say attacked a woman during a violent robbery.

Authorities say the man seen in the released surveillance photos attacked and robbed a 30-year-old woman on West 160th Street in Washington Heights on July 28.

The suspect allegedly approached the victim from behind just after 6:30 a.m. and then punched and kicked her repeatedly before stealing her headphones and wallet.

The individual is described as being in his 20s, 5'10", approximately 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a black tank top shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

