Sheriff's homicide detectives serve search warrant at Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives served a search warrant Thursday morning at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG, whose vehicle was involved in a July 3 chase and shootout between deputies and a gunman that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, authorities said.

YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was not home at the time of the raid and has not been accused of a crime, sheriff's officials said.

Several people were briefly detained at the house, but no arrests have been in the case, an LASD detective told ABC7.


YG previously said he was unaware of the July 3 incident in Compton and Inglewood, which involved a black Cadillac Escalade registered in his name, until after it occurred.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglewoodlos angeles countycomptonpolice chaserap musiclos angeles county sheriff's departmentrappershootinghip hopdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rapper YG says he was nowhere near scene of shootout, chase involving his SUV
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chemical spill reported in East Rutherford; Shelter-in-Place issued
MTA: Subway flooding in viral video 'avoidable,' 'unacceptable'
99-cent Arizona Iced Tea-themed sneakers cause frenzy in NYC
Retiring CT police sergeant works shift with 3 officer sons
200th FDNY member dies of WTC-related illness
7 On Your Side: NYCHA to pay $10K for losing family's possessions
Hotel evacuated, power outages after manhole fires in NYC
Show More
Trump says he's not happy with 'send her back' chant at NC rally
12-year-old critically injured in NJ hit-and-run crash
Bus from NJ senior center slams into pole after car runs stop sign
9,000 year old city unearthed in Israel
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with 2 stores in NJ, TX
More TOP STORIES News