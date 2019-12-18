Security guard shoots would-be bank robber in New Jersey

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A suspected bank robber was shot by a security guard during an attempted heist in New Jersey Tuesday.

It happened at a Bank of America on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the perpetrator was shot in the stomach and is expected to survive.

Authorities say the suspect is in custody and that there is no threat to the public.

