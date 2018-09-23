EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4296657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Fleischer reports on security plans for the UN General assembly.

The NYPD, Secret Service and FBI have enhanced security measures in place for the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, which begins Monday and runs through October 1.In addition, the NYPD issued a traffic advisory for the event and the NYC Department of Transportation is advising commuters to expect increased traffic volume in Midtown Manhattan.During the General Assembly, New York City will host about 200 dignitaries from around the world. President Trump will deliver an address on Tuesday.The NYPD and its law enforcement partners on the federal, state and local levels say they will provide thousands of highly-trained uniformed and plain-clothes officers throughout the entire event to help ensure the safety of New Yorkers.They will be ready to respond to chemical, biological and other potential terror threats.Officials said 48 Department of Sanitation sand trucks will be deployed with hundreds of additional blocker vehicles, along with 230 pieces of concrete block, 96 jersey barriers, and 7 surface-mounted delta vehicle barriers at potentially sensitive locations.The Department of Transportation has designated weekdays from Monday, September 24, through Monday, October 1, as gridlock alert days. Alternatives, including public transportation, bike sharing, ride sharing and parking outside of Manhattan, are strongly encouraged."Since the end of last year's United Nations General Assembly, we have been planning how to best-protect the various sites, and all of the people inside them, again this year, while also minimizing the impact on New Yorkers and the vehicular and pedestrian traffic outside," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said. "It is a balance we strike each year for this event. There are many ways we'll be keeping people safe. And there will be much the public will see, and much the public will not see. I am confident that we are going to again have one of the most well-policed, best-protected events in one of the safest cities in the entire world."The NYPD has issued the following traffic advisory:Beginning at approximately 10 p.m. the following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will be closed to vehicular traffic:--1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open--44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue--45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue--46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd AvenueThe FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:--Southbound at 63rd Street--Northbound at South FerryThe following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:--Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.--1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street--Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place--50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue--51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue--55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue--55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue--56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue--58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison AvenueThe following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:--42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue--57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue--2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th StreetThe following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continued to be closed to vehicular traffic:--1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. 