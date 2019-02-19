A multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey Tuesday morning has left several people seriously injured.It happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 23, at New York Avenue, in Wayne.One of the vehicles rolled over and appeared to have caught fire.Another vehicle came to a rest in the Delta gas station, and another in front of the Wayne Mazda.At this point, it is unclear if there are any fatalities.Stay with abc7NY for the latest developments.----------