Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on Route 23 in New Jersey

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey Tuesday morning has left several people seriously injured.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 23, at New York Avenue, in Wayne.

One of the vehicles rolled over and appeared to have caught fire.

Another vehicle came to a rest in the Delta gas station, and another in front of the Wayne Mazda.

At this point, it is unclear if there are any fatalities.

