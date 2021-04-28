Several injured as fire breaks out on 6th floor of Bronx apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10556503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The driver, Jessica Beauvais, told police she knew she hit something but was unsure of what it was.

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- Several people are injured after a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx.The flames broke out on the sixth floor of the 17-story building at 540 East 169th Street around 6:30 p.m.At least four injuries have been reported, including one civilian in critical condition.Two of the injured are firefighters, but their injuries are said to be minor.The cause of the fire is not yet known.Few other details were released.----------