Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: New York City's 1st drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility opens on Staten Island

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- New York City's first drive-thru mobile testing facility opened Thursday in the parking lot of the South Beach Behavioral Health Center off Seaview Avenue.

The National Guard unloaded supplies Wednesday in Manhattan as they prepare to help run this new testing site.

it's going to be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. by appointment only.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he also wants the U.S. military deployed to help with the medical response.

"I want their medical teams, which are first grade. I want their logistical support. I want their ability to get stuff from factories all over the country. The only force that can do that, effectively and quickly, is the U.S. military," he said.

If you want to make an appointment at this new Staten Island drive thru you need to call the state department of health at 888-364-3065.

There are plans to open some walk-in sites in the city soon.

The Staten Island site is the first such facility in New York City and the third in the state of New York.

The other two are in New Rochelle, Westchester County and at Jones Beach on Long Island.

