Roof collapses under snow at historic church in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The roof of a historic 95-year-old church in Newark, New Jersey collapsed from the snow, but the congregation will relocate to the church youth center while they rebuild.Heavy snow from this week's nor'easter is believed to have caused Tuesday's collapse at the Shiloh Baptist Church on Davenport Avenue.The church was empty when the roof and side wall came crashing down.The church's Tiffany stained-glass windows were destroyed, but the pastor vowed to rebuild.In the meantime, the 300-person congregation will celebrate at a church youth center down the street.----------