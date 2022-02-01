Man shot in chest in Harlem shooting; Search on for suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11530011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after man was shot in the chest on Tuesday afternoon.The victim is believed to be in his 20s and was shot in the chest near West 125th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.He was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.The suspect ran away from the scene and was last seen wearing a bubble jacket and sweatpants.The details surrounding the shooting were not yet known.----------