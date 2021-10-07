2 teenage boys shot inside Harlem restaurant, 3rd in custody in suspected gang violence

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two teens -- ages 13 and 16 -- were shot inside a fried chicken restaurant in Harlem Wednesday night, apparently by a 17-year-old gunman who was quickly apprehended

The two were inside Mama's Fried Chicken on Frederick Douglass Boulevard when the gunman burst in at about 8:40 p.m.

The shooting was captured on surveillance cameras both inside and outside the restaurant.

Video shows the gunman walk past the restaurant, notice the two, and then enter and open fire.

The 13 year old was shot in the head and taken to St Luke's Hospital in critical condition.

The 16 year old was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital.

Both victims are expected to survive, authorities said.

Detectives recognized the suspect as a 17 year old known to them and took him into custody nearby. Charges are pending.



The victims and the gunman are part of rival crews, which are subsets of established gangs.

The shooting may be retaliation for another shooting on same block last week.

The region's three governors, plus the governor of Pennsylvania, will hold a virtual news conference at 1 p.m. today "to take action to help prevent gun violence."

Police say a 17-year-old male is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

