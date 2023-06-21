  • Watch Now
1 person shot, 2 officers injured in police involved shooting

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 7:40PM
AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a man was shot several times by Suffolk County Police plain clothes officers Wednesday morning.

Javon Bell, 21, was shot multiple times by officers on Maple Road in Amityville around 11:45 a.m. after firing a single shot.

The circumstances that lead to the shooting are not yet clear.

Two officers were transported by police units to Good Samaritan Hospital for tinnitus, but neither was shot.

Bell was shot on the right side of his body and was taken to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

