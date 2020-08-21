NYC gun violence: 3 dead in shootings in Bronx and Brooklyn

The first happened in Downtown Brooklyn, where a man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant.
Video showed officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.
Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The suspect opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder before running off.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
Investigators believe it may have been dropped by the victim.
The second happened in the Bronx.
Three people were shot, one fatally, when a gunman opened fire in an apparent drive by shooting in the East Tremont section.
The victims were struck on East 179th Street at around 2:05 a.m. Friday.
A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.
Two others -- 36 and 54 years old -- were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The shots were apparently fired from a vehicle, which fled the scene.
The third deadly shooting also happened in the Tremont section of the Bronx, a short time after the second.
A 44-year-old man was shot in the back of the head on Park Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. Friday.
He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
He appears to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately made.
