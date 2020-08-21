NYC gun violence: 3 dead in shootings in Bronx and Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There has been another surge in gun violence, with three deadly shootings overnight in New York City.

The first happened in Downtown Brooklyn, where a man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Video showed officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.

Police say the 23-year-old victim got into a fight with the shooter just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect opened fire, hitting the victim in the head and shoulder before running off.

Police recovered a gun at the scene.

Investigators believe it may have been dropped by the victim.

EMBED More News Videos

A man was shot and killed outside a McDonald's. New video shows officers on the scene outside the fast food restaurant at Fulton Street and Flatbush Avenue.



The second happened in the Bronx.

Three people were shot, one fatally, when a gunman opened fire in an apparent drive by shooting in the East Tremont section.

The victims were struck on East 179th Street at around 2:05 a.m. Friday.

A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at St Barnabas Hospital.

ALSO READ: 51 victims, 6 deaths in surge of NYC weekend shootings

Two others -- 36 and 54 years old -- were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The shots were apparently fired from a vehicle, which fled the scene.

The third deadly shooting also happened in the Tremont section of the Bronx, a short time after the second.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the back of the head on Park Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. Friday.

He was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.

He appears to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately made.

RELATED: NYPD searching for suspect in Brooklyn chokehold robbery
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD released video in the search for a suspect in a chokehold robbery in Brooklyn.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyndowntown brooklynmcdonald'sshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 firefighters hurt as fire burns through home on Staten Island
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot
AccuWeather: Filtered sun, moderate humidity
2020 DNC: Biden officially accepts Dem presidential nomination
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases
White House to host memorial service for Robert Trump
Show More
7 train smashed windows could limit train service: MTA source
Parents struggle with back-to-school decisions amid pandemic
Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes
Search for injured hawk after it perched on trooper's patrol car
Man arrested in vandalism attack on NY Assemblywoman
More TOP STORIES News