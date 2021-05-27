Wild shootout between 2 gunmen on Manhattan street caught on video

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10703609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows a shootout on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- The NYPD is trying to track down the two men responsible for a broad daylight shootout on Manhattan's Upper West Side.It happened Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. on West 103rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue.Video shows the two men confront each other, take out their guns, and open fire.No one was hurt in the hail of bullets.You can see the men duck behind parked cars before they flee the scene.The first gunman fled southbound on Broadway. The second fled westbound on 103rd Street riding a scooter.The first gunman is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 18 - 22 years of age, 5'8" tall, and 130 lbs. and was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.The second gunman is described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 18 - 22 years of age, 5'9" tall, and 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants with a vertical yellow stripe on the legs, and dark-colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------