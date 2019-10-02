7 On Your Side: October Best Bets

CLOSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new month means a new round of deals in stores, from post-summer clearance to Columbus Day sales.
Look for "spooktacular" seasonal sales this October -- Halloween decor, costumes and candy won't be marked down, but if you delay, the deals get better.
"Really they have to move the merchandise, so the closer you get to the actual date of Halloween, they'll be giving it away," consumer expert Janice Lieberman said. "If you check Walmart and Amazon, you can get costumes for as a low as $8.
But who wants to wait to grab gourds and mums and decorate?
"You want the color, you want to feel fall-y...you're just going to have to bite the bullet," she said.
Plus no one's kids would dare get tricked out of their favorite costume by waiting.
While you're on the hayride paying full price for pumpkins, take advantage of plant sales -- at Lupardi's nursery in Closter, New Jersey, perennials, trees and gardening equipment are all on sale.
Sales will peak during the Columbus Day weekend mid month, on October 14, which is the last big shopping holiday before Black Friday. It's also car sale season -- time to slip into a new set of wheels as dealers are eager to load in 2020 models and offload the 2019s.
Best Bet tip: Shop at the end of the day or the end of the month, when salespeople are eager to hit quotas and strike a deal. The long weekend will also bring last season to a deep discount, from boutiques like Indigo Chic in Closter Plaza to big box stores like Dick's, summer stuff is on final clearance.
October is also dynamite month for denim.
Wait to Buy: Tech, TV, Computers, phones, appliances
Don't snag tech or TVs this month, as you'll see modest sales. But anything with a plug -- laptops, phones, appliances -- will see best prices Black Friday.
October is National Pizza Month, and last year, Papa John's and Pizza Hut offered BOGO buy one get one deals and discounts on the entire menu all month long.
