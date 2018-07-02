7 On Your Side: What are the hottest deals in July?

NEW YORK (WABC) --July's Best Bets are all about on-fire July 4th sales and, of course, the Super Bowl of internet shopping -- Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime members will be clicking carts full on Prime Day, but only careful clicks will really save shoppers money.
"It can be a lot of hype and not a lot to deliver," Dealnews.com's Janice Lieberman said. "So you need to do your homework."
Lieberman says while Amazon boasts near Black Friday prices on everything from big screen TVs to baby wipes, watch out for junk items and filler sales that aren't deals at all.
"Before you purchase and get swept away, shop around make sure you check competitors have the same price of even less," she said.
Dealnews says best bets for Prime Day include 55-inch TVs and "tech for less" like an iPad or Amazon's own products like Alexa, Echo and the Kindle, plus smart home devices.
The newest releases by Apple are now out, and the iPad around Prime Day is expected to go down at places like Best Buy and Staples, where prices will be reduced by 20 percent.
But one tech item to avoid for now is laptops.
Lieberman is excited to rough it in style with tents, sleeping bags, bikes and kayaks all on discount..
"Really anything outdoorsy is going to go on sale in July," she said.
So hit the hiking trail, but before you go, fill up your swell bottle with smoothies made from fresh summer produce.
"Raspberries, blueberries, mangoes, kale, all on sale," Lieberman said.
She says now is the time to refresh and recharge your batteries with a July stay-cation, because New York City is on sale.
"Check Groupon, Travelocity," she said. "Everyone's offering, so get out there and enjoy the discounts."
Also check out deals on summer clothing, house paint and Christmas decorations. Christmas in July is a great way retailers have found to boost sluggish summer sales by getting you to think about Santa and stock up on gift items up to 75 percent off.
