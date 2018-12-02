SHOPPING

British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees

Retailer Argos says the top-only tree will "keep your perfectly placed baubles, bows and bells out of reach of curious, crawling kids or your cats' playful paws." (argos.co.uk)

Steffie Drucker
A British company is taking a play out of Elaine Benes' book and is selling only the top half of a Christmas tree.

The top-only trees are artificial, but "stunning (sic) realistic-looking" and "perfect for any room," according to Argos, the retailer selling them.

The half-tree is perfect for households with curious, crawling children, Grinch-like kitties or lots of presents to pile high.

The shrub stands about 6 ft. tall and is "unique and more attractive," according to the retailer. It's available for about $25 in traditional, pre-lit green or you can buy one adorned in fake snow for close to $48.
