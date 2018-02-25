Two deliverymen were caught on camera carelessly throwing packages at porches in southern New Jersey.Two home security videos caught the drivers contracted with Amazon tossing packages in Deptford Township instead of placing them at the door, disregarding any care for their contents.The items weren't badly damaged but the customers say Amazon credited their accounts.They are hoping the drivers also face disciplinary action.Amazon says it has high standards for its delivery partners and expects packages to be handled with care. The company is looking into the matter.----------