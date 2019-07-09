recall

'Toy Story 4' toy recall: Disney recalls popular Forky plush toy due to choking hazard

Disney is recalling a plush toy based off a popular "Toy Story 4" character.

The company issued a recall for its 11-inch plush Forky toy on Monday, saying the googly plastic eyes could detach and pose a choking hazard for young children.

Disney issues recall for Forky plush toys based on the popular "Toy Story 4" character.



The company says customers will need to contact Disney retailers directly for a refund. Customers can take the item to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

The recalled merchandise was sold through Disney online and retail locations, as well as through Amazon's Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for approximately $20.

The tracking numbers for the recalled products are listed below.
  • FAC-024868-18338

  • FAC-024868-19032

  • FAC-024868-19060

  • FAC-024868-19091

The company says the tracking code information is included on the sewn in label attached to the bottom of the toy.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
