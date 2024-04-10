Some Aruba Aloe hand sanitizer, gel products recalled due to warnings of methanol contamination

There have been no reported adverse events related to these products thus far.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. has issued a voluntary recall of some of its hand sanitizer products due to the presence of alcohol denatured with methanol, which poses significant health risks to consumers.

Forty lots of Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 80% and Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel were found to have contained methanol, the company said Friday in a press release in conjunction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute are most at risk for methanol poisoning," the company said in a statement.

The company said there have been no reported adverse events related to these products thus far, but methanol exposure can lead to severe consequences, including nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, and even death.

Aruba Aloe Hand Sanitizer Gel comes in 12 fl oz (355 mL) dark green plastic bottles with a white label. The label reads in part, "ARUBA ALOE Hand Sanitizer GEL 80% Alcohol Made in Aruba World's Finest Aloe" with the barcode 0 82252 03300 5. The recall affects specific lot numbers distributed between May 1, 2021, and October 27, 2023.

Aruba Aloe Alcoholada Gel, used for pain relief and itching associated with minor burns, sunburn, insect bites, or minor skin irritations, comes in two sizes: 2.2 fl oz (65 mL) and 8.5 fl oz (251 mL) plastic bottles. The bottles have barcodes 0 82252 34030 1 and 0 82252 03120 9, respectively. Lot numbers for this product are also included in the recall, covering the same distribution period.

These products were sold exclusively online via the Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. website during the specified distribution timeframe.

"Good Morning America" has reached out to Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. for further comment.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. has taken steps to notify customers who purchased these product lots via email and is offering a discount coupon for a future purchase as compensation. However, consumers with these recalled products are strongly advised to discontinue use immediately and dispose of them properly by taking them to your nearest Household Hazardous Waste Recycling & Disposal center.

Aruba Aloe Balm N.V. said in their release that those with concerns or questions regarding this recall and announcement can contact the company via email at recall@arubaaloe.com.

Additionally, consumers who have experienced any adverse reactions or quality problems associated with these products are encouraged to report them to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.