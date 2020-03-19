Coronavirus Updates: Drive-thru testing coming to Bergen County, N.J. on Friday

Bergen County has been the state's hardest-hit area.
He said that the testing would be mostly for health care workers and that people without symptoms should not try to get tested.
Another testing center would be opening soon in Holmdel, Monmouth County, he said.
