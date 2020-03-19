Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Drive-thru testing coming to Bergen County, N.J. on Friday

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy said in a radio interview on Thursday that drive-through testing would begin in Bergen County on Friday at Bergen Community College.

Bergen County has been the state's hardest-hit area.

He said that the testing would be mostly for health care workers and that people without symptoms should not try to get tested.

Another testing center would be opening soon in Holmdel, Monmouth County, he said.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path

Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
