Coronavirus Updates: Drive-thru testing coming to Bergen County, N.J. on Friday

BERGEN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy said in a radio interview on Thursday that drive-through testing would begin in Bergen County on Friday at Bergen Community College.Bergen County has been the state's hardest-hit area.He said that the testing would be mostly for health care workers and that people without symptoms should not try to get tested.Another testing center would be opening soon in Holmdel, Monmouth County, he said.