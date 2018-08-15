Ellen DeGeneres is throwing her hat into a new ring - affordable fashion.
The stylish comedian and TV host has been showing off her laid-back style for years, and now, she has teamed up with Walmart to create her own fashion line.
The denim-based collection, dubbed EV1 will be available starting Sept. 10, ABC News reports.
Unlike her more upscale lifestyle brand ED by Ellen, which features clothing, accessories, and even pet products, this line will have no item costing more than $30.
T-shirts, shoes, jeans, accessories and more can be bought online or in store.
New items will be added each season.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Ellen DeGeneres, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line
SHOPPING
More Shopping
Top Stories