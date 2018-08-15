SHOPPING

Ellen DeGeneres, Walmart team up for new affordable clothing line

EMBED </>More Videos

Ellen Degeneres is teaming up with Walmart to create her own clothing line

Ellen DeGeneres is throwing her hat into a new ring - affordable fashion.

The stylish comedian and TV host has been showing off her laid-back style for years, and now, she has teamed up with Walmart to create her own fashion line.

The denim-based collection, dubbed EV1 will be available starting Sept. 10, ABC News reports.
Unlike her more upscale lifestyle brand ED by Ellen, which features clothing, accessories, and even pet products, this line will have no item costing more than $30.

T-shirts, shoes, jeans, accessories and more can be bought online or in store.

New items will be added each season.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingclothingshoppingwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
6-year-old buys stack of toys on Amazon on parents' account
7 On Your Side: Back-to-school saving tips
7 On Your Side: Where to find the hottest deals in August
Back-to-school shopping: Backpack attack plan
More Shopping
Top Stories
Sketch released after body found near Verrazano Bridge
Police: Several shot after dispute in checkout lines at Pa. Walmart
Measles outbreak reported in 21 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Woman becomes youngest US face transplant recipient
Manhole explosions cause power outage on East Side
First-ever ferry service launches from Bronx
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun returns with heat and humidity
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
More New Jersey Transit delays plague morning commute
World War II era submarine vandalized in New Jersey
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
More News