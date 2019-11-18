Shopping

Grand Central Terminal's Annual Holiday Fair begins

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a sign of the holiday season, Grand Central Terminal's Annual Holiday Fair opens for business Monday.

For nearly six weeks, the indoor holiday market will be taking over the terminal's majestic Vanderbilt Hall in the heart of the iconic transit hub.

You can shop at 40 vendors who will be selling artwork, clothing, children's toys and home goods.

The holiday fair at Grand Central Terminal has been around since 1993.

The shopping ends on Christmas Eve.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew york citylower manhattanholiday shoppinggrand central terminal
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Livery driver accused of stabbing customer to turn himself in
2 brothers shot, 1 fatally at NYCHA complex in Bronx
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
AccuWeather: Damp, windy and chilly Monday
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Bloomberg apologizes for 'stop and frisk' police practice
'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' premieres in NYC
Show More
Police: Suspects posed as building super, pistol-whipped, robbed victim
Police: 6 men on bikes wanted for armed robbery near Intrepid Museum
LaGuardia flight with Hillary Clinton on board reportedly had mechanical issue
Cab driver to surrender to police for attack on passenger
Tires slashed on dozens of cars in Brooklyn neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News