Grand Central Terminal's Annual Holiday Fair begins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's a sign of the holiday season, Grand Central Terminal's Annual Holiday Fair opens for business Monday.For nearly six weeks, the indoor holiday market will be taking over the terminal's majestic Vanderbilt Hall in the heart of the iconic transit hub.You can shop at 40 vendors who will be selling artwork, clothing, children's toys and home goods.The holiday fair at Grand Central Terminal has been around since 1993.The shopping ends on Christmas Eve.----------