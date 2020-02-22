How to get a Sneak Peek at 2020's 6 hottest holiday toy trends

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The largest toy show in the western hemisphere opens Saturday at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, featuring the hottest toys for the 2020 holiday season.Ali Mierzejewski, the Editor-In-Chief of the Toy Insider, is here to give us a sneak peek on the six hottest toy trends that will be popping up this year. Expect to see a wide range of themes, and interactive toys will be high children's wish lists.--Baby Yoda child plush figures that can talk.--Crayola Paper Carnation educational science kit.--Blues Clues & You remote control plush toy that can speak and sing.--Pizza Party Throwdown interactive game board.--Uni-Verse Toy figurines that turn to slime when they come in contact with water.--Mip-Arcade Robot can play basketball with your child and their friends----------