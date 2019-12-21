Last minute holiday shoppers take advantage of Super Saturday

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Forget Black Friday--the experts say this "Super Saturday" the Saturday before Christmas is the biggest shopping day of the year.The national retail federation predicts that approximately 148 million people are expected to go shopping today.That number is way up from last year due to the fact that Black Friday was so late this year and there are just fewer days to shop.To avoid all the crowds you will need to get to the stores early.Some shoppers get up before the sun to check things off their holiday shopping lists and to avoid the long lines."I want to avoid them real good," Iris Orta said. "I don't know how long I'll be here, but early bird catches the worm.""I have to get my niece a gift, and her daughter a gift," Jody Baran said. "I hate crowds, absolutely hate crowds."Many stores opened early and will remain open until late Saturday night to attract last minute buyers.Macy's opened its doors Saturday at 7 a.m. and Kohl's will be open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.----------