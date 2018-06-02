BEAUTY PRODUCTS

LIST: Best beauty breakthroughs for summer

Having trouble looking for the best beauty products? The editors of NewBeauty magazine did the work for you!

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
NewBeauty's Carolyn Hsu joined the Eyewitness News team to break down the magazine's top picks for their beauty awards.

"New Beauty editors scour the country for the best of the best beauty products," Hsu said. "Our award winners have been put through nine months of rigorous testing, so we know that they do what they say that'll do."

AMORE PACIFIC COLOR CONTROL CUSHION COMPACT - $60

This compact is skincare, sun care and makeup all in one.

"What's so genius is that the foundation is spring-loaded into a sponge, so it dispenses just the right amount of product for a flawless finish," Hsu said.

OLAY REGENERIST MICRO-SCULPTING CREAM - $27

This drugstore staple for firmer skin contains all the highest-performing anti-aging ingredients, like peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamin B.

"It's so good that women who use it say they see results in just 4 weeks," Hsu said.
ESSIE TREAT LOVE & COLOR - $10

While many nail polishes get a bad rap for drying out or damaging nails, Essie products do the opposite. Essie nail polishes contain collagen, which strengthens nails.

"The best part is, you don't need a top coat, you don't need a base coat. Just put this on, and you get long-lasting, high-shine wear," Hsu said.

CREST 3D WHITESTRIPS WITH LIGHT - $100

Crest has developed a technology that mimics what dentists do in professional whitening. This kit comes with a blue light, designed to loosen stains on teeth so the bleaching strips can work even better.

"Ten treatments gets you results that last up to three years," Hsu said.
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP BUTTER GLOSS - $5

Instead of being tacky or sticky, this Nyx lip gloss is buttery, lightweight and lasts all day. The lip gloss comes in 34 shades.

INSTYLER GLOSSIE CERAMIC STYLING BRUSH - $80

New Beauty editors say this product's used like a brush but gives results like a blowout.

The ceramic plates and bristles distribute heat evenly for frizz-free, shiny hair with just one pass.

"It lasts all day," Hsu said.

