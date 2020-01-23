Shopping

New York City Council passes bill requiring stores accept cash payments

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Council passed a bill Thursday requiring all stores to accept cash payments.

The measure is designed to protect the city's poor as more retail stores refuse to take cash from shoppers and only accept debit card and credit card payments.

Fines of up to $1,500 would be levied against businesses that violate the proposed law.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has indicated he supports the bill but first wants it to undergo a review process.

Stores would also be prohibited from charging customers higher prices for paying in cash but would still be able to refuse bills above $20.

They would also be able to ban cash for transactions that take place online, by phone or mail.

If signed by the mayor, the cashless ban would take effect in nine months.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingnew york citynew york city councilshopping
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man killed, 2 injured after shooting on Manhattan street
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
3 animals get new lease on life after Verrazzano Bridge crash
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigning
Police: Verbal dispute leaves 1 man stabbed on Manhattan street
Fairway Market to sell 5 stores, file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
3 arrested, 1 sought in Long Island home burglary spree
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
Blind student sues college for not letting guide dog in class
Broom swung, bottles thrown during wild brawl at NYC restaurant
Teens fall through ice in separate incidents, killing 2
More TOP STORIES News