Shoppers race for last minute deals on holiday gifts

ABC's Erielle Reshef has the latest on the last minute holiday shopping from Times Square.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
As the countdown continues until Christmas Day, shoppers are rushing to snag the latest holiday deals during the busiest shopping stretch of 2018.

Popular retailers planned to help the last-minute shoppers with deals, extended store hours, and more.

Amazon offered their Prime members free same-day delivery on Christmas Eve.

Best Buy offered up to $150 off their MacBook Pros.

Kohl's is keeping their doors open to shoppers for 24 hours up until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Target also treated buyers with $100 gift cards for every iPhone bought in their stores.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
