Shoppers race for last minute deals on holiday gifts

As the countdown continues until Christmas Day, shoppers are rushing to snag the latest holiday deals during the busiest shopping stretch of 2018.Popular retailers planned to help the last-minute shoppers with deals, extended store hours, and more.Amazon offered their Prime members free same-day delivery on Christmas Eve.Best Buy offered up to $150 off their MacBook Pros.Kohl's is keeping their doors open to shoppers for 24 hours up until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.Target also treated buyers with $100 gift cards for every iPhone bought in their stores.----------