Target selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities

Target is now selling Halloween costumes for children with disabilities.

Target's Hyde and Eek! Boutique unveiled two costumes that have been adapted for wheelchair users.

The designs can either turn the wheelchair into a pirate ship or a princess carriage.

Both retail for under $50; however, that only includes items for the chair.

Two years ago, Hyde and Eek! Boutique added costumes for children with sensory issues.

The tagless shark and unicorn costumes features flat seams, removeable hood and fins and a hidden opening in the front pocket for convenient abdominal access.

They retail for $30.

According to a Target spokeswoman, the company saw that changing small details of its designs could have a huge impact for customers and sales, CNN reports.

This Halloween, Blake Mompher might just have the coolest costume in the neighborhood: a custom yellow school bus built to fit over his wheelchair.

