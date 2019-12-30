7 On Your Side: Tips for getting '2020 vision' to bag the best deals of January

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If one of your New Year's resolutions is to look your best, this is a great month to get both in shape and in style. So if you got everyone a holiday gift, January is time for you to "do you" and not break the bank.
They're shining up the stones at Jean Pierre Jewelers in Dumont, and if you have your heart set on a new bauble, the timing is just right.
"Now they have to move the inventory they did not move during Christmas, and January is a slow month," shopping expert Janice Lieberman said. "Now is the time to make a deal."
The family-owned business calls this their quiet month, promoting clearance deals on designer brands and discounts on custom-made pieces to layaway in time for Valentine's Day gifts.
Last year's designs have to go, to see what 2020 has in store.
At Hush Life Style Boutique in Englewood, the owners are already moving what's still trendy for what's new and hip on the horizon.
Lieberman says from boutiques to big box, look for hats, gloves, and winter coats. And look for white sales this month featuring bedding and linen marked down. Also discounted are all sorts of exercise equipment.
The big takeaway is what NOT to buy in January -- stay away from smart phones. Generally, new models are released in the fall, and that's when you'll get deeper discounts on older models.
And laptops, if you want discounts, you should wait until the summer for Back to School or Black Friday sales.
Also, hold off on video game consoles. Both Sony and Microsoft will be releasing new consoles the end of next year, and that's when you'll be able to snag the best deal.
