Police investigating after man shot in head in Amityville

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Long Island Tuesday that left a man critically injured.The incident began when the window of a cell phone store on Merrick Road in Amityville was shattered by a bullet, police said.Seconds later, a person saw cars racing north of the location and heard additional shots fired.Police say the witness called 911 and a 30-year-old man was found on Homestead Avenue, near Orchard Street, with gunshot wounds to the head.A person running from the scene was briefly detained and released.The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.Investigators believe the victim was the intended target and was not a resident of the neighborhood.Police are investigating whether the shooting was drug or gang-related.Schools in the area were put on lockout but it was lifted at 3:45 p.m. and students were dismissed.----------