Police investigating after man shot in head in Amityville

By Eyewitness News
AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Long Island Tuesday that left a man critically injured.

The incident began when the window of a cell phone store on Merrick Road in Amityville was shattered by a bullet, police said.

Seconds later, a person saw cars racing north of the location and heard additional shots fired.

Police say the witness called 911 and a 30-year-old man was found on Homestead Avenue, near Orchard Street, with gunshot wounds to the head.

A person running from the scene was briefly detained and released.

The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators believe the victim was the intended target and was not a resident of the neighborhood.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was drug or gang-related.

Schools in the area were put on lockout but it was lifted at 3:45 p.m. and students were dismissed.

