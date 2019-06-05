Police investigating after man shot in head in Amityville

AMITYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Long Island Tuesday that left a man critically injured.
The incident began when the window of a cell phone store on Merrick Road in Amityville was shattered by a bullet, police said.
Seconds later, a person saw cars racing north of the location and heard additional shots fired.
Police say the witness called 911 and a 30-year-old man was found on Homestead Avenue, near Orchard Street, with gunshot wounds to the head.
A person running from the scene was briefly detained and released.
The victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. He has not yet been identified.
Investigators believe the victim was the intended target and was not a resident of the neighborhood.
Police are investigating whether the shooting was drug or gang-related.
Schools in the area were put on lockout but it was lifted at 3:45 p.m. and students were dismissed.
