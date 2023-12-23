NYC's longest-standing sidewalk shed finally comes down after 21 years

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The city's longest-standing sidewalk shed was taken down Friday after 21 years.

The removal at 409 Edgecomb Avenue, a city landmark, came after a city lawsuit against the property managers for failure to repair the building.

"For 21 years, residents of Harlem sacrificed public space and the beauty of a historical landmark because property managers repeatedly failed to do their job," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "Today, we deliver 409 Edgecombe Avenue back into the hands of the Sugar Hill community and remain focused on continuing to safely remove the eyesores that are ugly sidewalk sheds and scaffolding across the five boroughs. With our 'Get Sheds Down' plan, we're cutting red tape to help city government move faster and give our neighborhoods back to New Yorkers."

Since the "Get Sheds Down" plan was launched in July, the Mayor's Office says there are more than 500 fewer actively permitted sidewalk shed in New York City. These sheds covered almost 11 miles of sidewalks in the city, according to the Mayor's Office.

Of the 500 sheds, 75 of them were long-standing sheds, or sheds that have been up for more than five years.

For decades, property owners have been incentivized to leave up sidewalk sheds for long periods of time instead of completely the work that required the shed in the first place. The Adams administration has worked to change the legislation that allowed the sheds to stand for so long.

"The pandemic proved how much our public spaces mean to our wellbeing - not just our legacy parks, but the public spaces right outside our front doors," said Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi. "Sidewalk sheds are necessary to keep people safe during active work, but they are also an eyesore - and they certainly shouldn't be old enough to go to a bar. We're thrilled to be able to return this space to Sugar Hill and we look forward to continuing the work across the city."

Earlier this year, the Department of Buildings issue a Request for Proposal to design firms for less obstructive pedestrian protection. Plus, new rules went into effect that now allow for art on temporary construction equipment like sidewalk sheds.

