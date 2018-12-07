Sketch released in racist attack on woman riding on Manhattan subway

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at the Times Square station.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man accused of a racist attack on a Manhattan subway.

Police released a sketch of the suspect overnight.

He's accused of yelling racial slurs at a 33-year-old woman on a 1 train last Friday.

Police say he spit on the woman while making anti-black statements and then ran away when the train stopped at Times Square.

The individual is described as a dark-skinned man, in his early 30s, 5'7" to 5'8"tall, 180lbs, with a beard and last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black top and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
racismbias crimesubway crimetimes squareTimes SquareNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host following old tweets
2 NJ girls report attempted luring by men in minivan
Video: Irate man unleashes violent attack on MTA bus
AccuWeather: Expect cold, possible snow south this weekend
Former MLB players Valbuena, Castillo killed in car crash
Man in wheelchair dies trapped in basement during fire
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
Show More
Police sources: Cop's bullets injure girl, woman in Bronx
Police find gun in Brooklyn high school student's backpack
All-clear at Time Warner Center following bomb threat
FDNY chief relieved of duties amid investigation
Video: Man goes berserk when bagel sandwich not ready
More News