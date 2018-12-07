Police are searching for a man accused of a racist attack on a Manhattan subway.Police released a sketch of the suspect overnight.He's accused of yelling racial slurs at a 33-year-old woman on a 1 train last Friday.Police say he spit on the woman while making anti-black statements and then ran away when the train stopped at Times Square.The individual is described as a dark-skinned man, in his early 30s, 5'7" to 5'8"tall, 180lbs, with a beard and last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black top and black sweatpants.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------