1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts at park in Sleepy Hollow

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
An officer on patrol responded Margotta Courts Park on Valley Street after hearing gunfire.
The officer found two males who had been shot.
Both victims were taken to Westchester Medical Center.
One did not survive. The other victim was treated for his injuries and released.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sleepy Hollow Police Department at 914 -631-0800.
