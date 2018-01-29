EMERGENCY LANDING

Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over on Long Island beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the emergency plane landing on a Long Island beach.

Eyewitness News
BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A small plane with two teenage flight school students on board made an emergency landing on a Long Island beach, flipping over in the process.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Robert Moses State Park in Babylon on Monday.

Two 16-year-old flight school students, a boy and a girl, and a pilot were aboard the plane at the time.

The plane apparently had mechanical problems, causing the pilot to make the emergency landing. The plane actually landed right-side up, but the wind flipped it over shortly thereafter.

Here's video showing the scene shortly after the plane landed:
EMBED More News Videos

On Long Island, a small plane with two teenage flight school students on board made an emergency landing, but flipped over in the process.


The three people on board were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no serious injuries were reported.

"That airspace is utilized for recreational planes to maneuver, to train pilots," deputy regional director of state parks George Gorman said. "So it's not unusual that we've had incidents where emergency landings have taken place in the past."

A witness said that everyone who got out of the plane was "incredibly calm" and very composed.

The NTSB and the FAA will investigate the incident.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
emergency landingplane crashBabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
'I need a beer': Post Malone speaks after emergency landing
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
VIDEO: Plane lands on freeway in northern California
Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach
Passengers sue Southwest Airlines over engine failure incident
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News