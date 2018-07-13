Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

EMBED </>More Videos

A plane made an emergency landing on a beach in New Jersey Friday morning.

KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --
A plane made an emergency landing on a beach in New Jersey Friday morning.

Authorities responded to the scene on Keansburg Beach after the small plane landed near Beachway and Belleview avenues around 10:30 a.m.

The FAA says the pilot had an engine problem.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

Here is the full statement from the FAA:

"A Cessna 172 aircraft made a precautionary landing on a beach in Keansburg, NJ at about 10:25 a.m. today. The pilot reported an engine-related problem. Check with local authorities on the condition of the two people on board. The FAA will investigate."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
emergency landingplane accidentKeansburgMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News