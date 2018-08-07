A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport on Tuesday afternoon.United Airlines flight 4697 from Washington to Providence, Rhode Island, experienced a smoke condition in the cockpit, officials with Port Authority said.The plane landed around 2 p.m. and was evacuated as emergency personnel responded to the scene.Officials say three people were treated after experiencing minor ailments.The rest of the passengers were bused to the terminal.The FAA said it will investigate the incident.----------