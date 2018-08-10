WILDFIRE

Smoke from California wildfires reaches New York City

The smoke from the wildfires has not only been impacting us here in California. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City -- 3,000 miles away. (Map by National Weather Service)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The smoke from the wildfires has not only been impacting us here in California. Incredibly enough, it has reached New York City -- 3,000 miles away.

Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles

A map from the National Weather Service shows the smoke spreading across the country.

Thankfully for those on the East Coast, the smoke is more than a mile above the surface, so nobody can see or smell it. But it's rare that smoke makes its way across the country.

