Large brush fires burning near NJ Turnpike and Newark Airport in Elizabeth

NewsCopter 7 is live over the scene of a brush fire burning near the New Jersey Turnpike and Newark Airport.

NewsCopter 7 is live over the scene of a brush fire burning near the New Jersey Turnpike and Newark Airport.

NewsCopter 7 is live over the scene of a brush fire burning near the New Jersey Turnpike and Newark Airport.

NewsCopter 7 is live over the scene of a brush fire burning near the New Jersey Turnpike and Newark Airport.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Crews are working to put out several large brush fires that broke out in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Tuesday.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene where a large plume of smoke could be seen across the city.

The fires were burning near the east side of the New Jersey Turnpike and opposite Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said that commuters could experience delays on the turnpike as a result.

Newark Airport said the fire off airport property and is not impacting any flights in and out of the airport.

It's not clear yet how the fires started, and no further details have been given.

It comes amid a statewide effort to prevent a repeat of the wildfires that were seen last year in New Jersey.

The Forest Fire Service is now providing more tools and resources than ever before.

The Forest Fire Service says the Danger Dashboard on its website is frequently updated with the fire danger rating, county by county.

The New Jersey Wildfire Risk Assessment Portal offers data and resources to help residents and community leaders to mitigate the threat of wildfire risk.

Some other advice from the fire service: make sure fire trucks can access your driveway. Also, they urge people to use wood stove and fireplaces carefully, and douse the ashes with water before getting rid of them.

Peak wildfire season typically runs from mid-March through mid-May.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.