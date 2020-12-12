Winter storm watch issued for what could be a major snow storm across the Tri-State

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for western and southern New Jersey starting Wednesday morning. Check here for updates from the National Weather Service.
Following some rain and light snow on Monday, a cold, dry air mass will entrench itself over the northeast on Tuesday, setting up the necessary ingredients for what could be a major midweek winter storm.
This system will move up the coast with snow arriving Wednesday afternoon, continuing overnight heavy at times and could even linger into Thursday morning.
It'll also become windy later Wednesday as the storm intensifies just offshore, with gusts of over 40 mph likely.
That'll cause blowing and drifting snow, lowering visibility and making for treacherous travel conditions.
Snow totals of 6"-10" are possible along the I-95 corridor including New York City, with potentially higher amounts north and west where the snow will be fluffier due to colder temperatures.
Any deviation in the storm track could cause some mixing issues south and east of the city, possibly holding down totals there.
The biggest pre-Christmas snow storm dates back to December 11-12, 1960 when 15.2 inches fell in New York City and more than 20 inches was recorded in Newark.
More than 25 inches of snow fell on December 26-27, 1947 in New York City - the biggest ever during the year's final month. The blizzard of 2010 dumped most snow this century in December with 20 inches falling in New York City and more than 30 inches fell in parts of New Jersey.
It's still early in the game, so this forecast is subject to adjustments in the coming days as we get a clear picture of how this storm will evolve.
Keep it tuned to ABC7NY and the Eyewitness News Accuweather team as we prepare for an active week.
