RoadCam 7 captures treacherous roads during snowstorm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Roads were dangerous for drivers on Wednesday night as snow walloped the region.RoadCam 7 spotted several crashes while out on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County.Cars could be seen sliding into each other and one vehicle was even stuck on top of a guardrail.Several people were also injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway Cars could be seen slipping and sliding in Spring Valley.----------