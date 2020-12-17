Traffic

RoadCam 7 captures treacherous roads during snowstorm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Roads were dangerous for drivers on Wednesday night as snow walloped the region.

RoadCam 7 spotted several crashes while out on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester County.

THE VAULT: March Blizzard of 1993
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports.



Cars could be seen sliding into each other and one vehicle was even stuck on top of a guardrail.

Several people were also injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

Cars could be seen slipping and sliding in Spring Valley.


SHARE YOUR SNOW PHOTOS


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwestchester countysnow stormcar accidentsnowtrafficaccidentcrashsnowstorm
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biggest snow storm in years! Watch LIVE here
Weather Live Updates: Travel, schools already impacted by winter storm
6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
No snow day! NYC school buildings closed, but classes go on
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
Just stay home, Murphy urges as a state of emergency takes hold in NJ
Show More
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve
NYC looking at biggest snowfall in years, outdoor dining shuttered
Blizzard-like conditions snarling travel on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News