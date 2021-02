AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for snow on Thursday in NYC and the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of snow and mixed precipitation is headed our way on Thursday into Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City and much of the Tri-State.Heavy mixed precipitation possible starting late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with accumulations of several inches possible.Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app