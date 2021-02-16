AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for snow on Thursday in NYC and the Tri-State

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City and much of the Tri-State.
MORE: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
Heavy mixed precipitation possible starting late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with accumulations of several inches possible.
Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
