SOCIETY

Boys recite Pledge of Allegiance outside North Carolina fire department

EMBED </>More Videos

2 boys stop to say pledge outside fire station

ROSEBORO, North Carolina --
An act of patriotism was captured on camera in North Carolina.

The Roseboro Fire Department posted a picture on Facebook showing two young boys pausing in the middle of the street to cite the Pledge of Allegiance.

The department's chief said the fire station's chaplain was raising the flag to full staff when he looked over and spotted the two boys standing with their hands on their heart.


The post has since been shared more than 6,000 times and received more than 800 comments.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsflags
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top Valentine's Day Google searches in each state
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
City Council, LGBTQ community call for Ruben Diaz, Sr., to resign
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News